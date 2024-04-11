ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.81. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 15,974 shares traded.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $13,630,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $10,807,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

