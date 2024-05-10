Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $845,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000.

DJUN stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

