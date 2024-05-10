Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $336,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $574.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.25. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.