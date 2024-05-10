Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,565 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EEM opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.