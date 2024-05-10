Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 173,254 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZGet Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56.

Aritzia Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATZ

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.