Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 173,254 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56.

Aritzia Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.