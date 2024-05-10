MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,900 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $45,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $169,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.