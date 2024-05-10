Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $3,453,000.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,414,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

