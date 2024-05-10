Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Joshua Kobza Sells 246,196 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total value of C$18,506,553.32.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE QSR opened at C$100.66 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.73 and a 1 year high of C$112.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.