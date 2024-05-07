Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 59,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.