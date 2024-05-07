Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,953. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company's stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

