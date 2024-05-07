Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 459,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bowlero by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bowlero by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 358,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.