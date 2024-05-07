Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 82.62%. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

