Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.20. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,328. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. The company has a market cap of C$495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.