Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 76,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,424. The stock has a market cap of $617.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.