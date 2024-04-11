Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

