Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

