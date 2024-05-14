Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.