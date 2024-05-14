CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $29.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

