Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Critical Survey

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surrey Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 2.15 $392.60 million $4.29 11.05

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 19.07% 11.89% 1.22%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Surrey Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

