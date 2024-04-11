Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $264.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $285.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $229.09 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

