Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.