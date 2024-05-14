StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 1.6 %

CLSD opened at $1.23 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $3,967,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

