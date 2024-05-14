Analyzing Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Appian and Tamino Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $545.36 million 4.41 -$111.44 million ($1.47) -22.65 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Appian and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -19.20% -204.82% -16.12% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Appian has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Appian beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

