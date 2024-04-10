DA Davidson Boosts A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $44.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 472,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $19,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

