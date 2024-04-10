Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

JACK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 97,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,081. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

