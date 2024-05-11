Burning Rock Biotech Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 15th (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 15th.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of BNR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,426 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech makes up about 0.9% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.47% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.