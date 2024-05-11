Burning Rock Biotech Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 15th (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 15th.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of BNR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
