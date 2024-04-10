iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,811,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 478,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.