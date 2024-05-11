Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 65 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.81).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($190.83).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,597.24).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($186.93).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 235 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays cut their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.71) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

