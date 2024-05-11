Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$412.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

