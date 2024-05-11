Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £325.08 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($408.39).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £322.26 ($404.85).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($189.61).

Assura Stock Performance

AGR stock opened at GBX 42.30 ($0.53) on Friday. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

Assura Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Assura

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.