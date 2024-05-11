HC Wainwright Weighs in on Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

JSPR opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

