Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

TSE:CTC opened at C$240.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$820.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$224.35 and a one year high of C$325.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$243.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$258.77.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The business had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.68%.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.