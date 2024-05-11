Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires 2,471 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,471 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,012 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.52 ($31,415.23).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.9 %
DNLM opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,070.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,074.18. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 959 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.59, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09.
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,890.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.