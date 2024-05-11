Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

TF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

TSE:TF opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.49 million. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

