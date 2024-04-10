Roth Capital Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%.
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
CDE stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
