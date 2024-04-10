Roth Capital Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.