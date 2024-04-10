Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

