Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

