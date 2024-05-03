Stifel Nicolaus Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.59 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.81 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.