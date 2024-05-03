Stifel Nicolaus Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.59 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.81 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.