OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.