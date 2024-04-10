Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 417,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after acquiring an additional 202,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

