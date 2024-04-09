Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires Shares of 4,698 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 483,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 1,662,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

