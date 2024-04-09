Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.00. 737,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

