Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $932,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 3,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The stock has a market cap of $270.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $109.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

