United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 569 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 676,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

