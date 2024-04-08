United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $371,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 356,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

