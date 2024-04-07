Wells Fargo & Company Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $410.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.78.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $382.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.38.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

