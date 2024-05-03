Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Meridian Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MRBK opened at $8.89 on Friday. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 11.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

