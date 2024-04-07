Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $240.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.93.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $204.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

