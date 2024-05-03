Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $276.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.58 and a one year high of $291.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.46 and a 200-day moving average of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

