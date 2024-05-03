Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.