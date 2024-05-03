Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of 3M worth $95,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.